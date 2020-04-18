As summer intensifies, district faces drinking water crisis

As summer intensifies, the district is facing a drinking water crisis. Most borewells have dried up the worsening situation.

Kolar had the highest number of tanks in the state in the past. However, the district has turned out be dry these days.

The geographical area of the district is about 4,012 square kilometres, while the population is over 20 lakh. The district has six taluks and has no water bodies like river and rivulet. The district is dependent on wells and tanks for water. There are 2055 tanks in the district which are mostly dry now.

There are 1798 villages in 156 gram panchayats. The primary occupation in the district is agriculture. Farmers are dependent on borewells for farming activities. The farming community has used excess groundwater for farming activities which have depleted groundwater table. Water at 1800 feet deep is not available at present.

The government has prescribed 135 litres of water to every citizen daily. However, nobody is getting even half of what has been prescribed. The water crisis has also hit cattle and livestock. The water from borewells contain fluoride which is harmful to health.

The government has commissioned purified drinking water units in villages having more than 500 population. Such units have been set up in urban areas too. Due to power disruption and lack of water, most of these units are defunct. The administration has failed to fix problems at these units.

The government has identified 175 villages as problematic. These villages are receiving water through tankers and private borewells. An amount of Rs 550 is paid to per tanker load.

It is a common sight to see people in rural areas to walk miles to fetch drinking water. Tricycles, bicycles and two-wheelers are also used to collect the water.

“The district is facing drinking water crisis due to summer. The situation will worsen if the district doesn’t receive sufficient rainfall. There is no shortage of funds to supply drinking water,” H V Darsha, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, said.

In numbers

4,012: Square kilometre geographical area

20 lakh: population

2055: Tanks

175: Villages facing drinking water crisis