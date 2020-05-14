COVID-19: Over 100 quarantined in Kolar district hospital

Over 100 people have been quarantined at the SNR district hospital here for being secondary contacts of people from Mulbagal believed to be suffering from Covid-19.

The health department identified these 100 people from V Hosahalli, Bairasandra, Belaganahalli and Mulbagal. The number of secondary contacts is likely to shoot up.

Five people had tested positive for novel coronavirus on May 12. A total of 24 people were quarantined for being the primary contacts of the five on the same night at the district hospital.

Throat swabs and blood samples of 124 people have been sent to a laboratory in Bengaluru for reports so far.

The infected people from Bairasandra and Belaganahalli in Mulbagal taluk are truck drivers. They visited APMCs in Kolar and Vaddarahalli. A large number of owners of outlets in the two APMCs, truck drivers and vegetable vendors came in contact with the infected people, according to sources in the health department.

The infected person from V Hosahalli was a student of a college at Humnabad in Bidar district. The person had gone to Maharastra for academic purpose and contracted the virus there, added the sources.

An elderly woman from Boosalakunte in Mulbagal town was working at the residence in J P Nagar in Bengaluru. She contracted the virus at the residence.

The health department is now collecting details of people who came in contact with the infected persons from Hosahalli and Boosalakunte.

About 65 people from Kolar and Srinivaspur who came in contact with the virus infected persons from V Kota in Andhra Pradesh tested negative. They have been quarantined at present.