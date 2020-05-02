District admin to permit labourers' visits

Deputy commissioner R Latha on Saturday directed officials to keep strict vigil on those staying at border areas in order to prevent the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the district.

She chaired a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the district at her office.

"Details of labourers wishing to enter the district and move out of the district should be uploaded on Seva Sindhu website. Permission will be granted for the travel only to those who register their names for entry and exit," she said.

Latha said that a decision had been taken to grant permission to migrant labourers to return to their native places based on the Central government order. Either the service of KSRTC buses or trains would be provided to those wishing to go to different places from the district.

The deputy commissioner directed the officials to quarantine labourers visiting the district from other districts and states for 14 days.

Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar said that penalty would be levied on those venturing out of their houses unnecessarily. The assistance of nodal officer might be sought to get essential materials.

Additional deputy commissioner Arati Anand, Chikkaballapur Covid-19 special nodal officer N Bhaskar, district health officer Dr BM Yogesh Gowda and other district-level offers were present.