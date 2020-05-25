Eid ul-Fitr prayers offered at houses

Muslims celebrated Eid ul-Fitr across the district on Monday. They offered prayers at their houses as there was ban on mass prayers at masjids due to Covid-19.

The district administration had deployed additional forces at Eidgah Maidan to prevent violation of the lockdown guideline.

They wore new dresses and exchanged greetings using mobile phones. Children hugged each other and greeted.

After the mass prayers, the mawlawis would deliver discourses every year. As there was ban on the mass prayers at the Eidgah Maidan this year, the mawlawis used the mobile phones to deliver the messages.

They called upon the community members to donate materials to the poor and ensure equality in society. They also stressed religious harmony in society. They also called upon the Muslims to offer prayers against Covid-19.

All business establishments operated by the Muslims were shut down. There was less movement on the roads. The police had tightened situation at localities housing Muslims.

People stood in long queues to buy meat. Special dishes were prepared at the houses. After the prayers, they consumed food together.