Elderly man in Chintamani in Chikkaballapur district tests positive

A 71-year-old man from Chintamani in the district tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday taking number of Covid-19 cases in the district to 22.

The victim, a resident of N R Extension Layout, had returned to Chintamani from Bengaluru on April 27. The health department staff collected throat swabs of four of his family members and quarantined them at government hospital in Chintamani, said sources.

The ward-9, where he stays, has been sealed down, while lockdown has been tightened in wards-10 and 11. The City Municipal Council staff are disinfecting spots he visited in the town.

The elderly man had met his grandson who had returned from London. He resumed his morning walk with others after he returned to Chintamani from Bengaluru. A large number of people attended funeral procession of his wife who passed away recently. A domestic help at his house also serves at several other houses. This things have created panic as officials feel that the virus may be transmitted quickly to others.

The officials are now collecting details of primary and secondary contacts of the elderly man, who runs a jewelry outlet. They are also collecting details of customers who visited his outlet.

So far, 12 Covid-19 cases from Gauribidanur, 9 from Chikkaballapur and one from Chintamani have been reported in Chikkaballapur district. One each from Gauribidanur and Chikkaballapur have died. About 11 others from Gauribidanur and four from Chikkaballapur have been discharged after recovery. At present, six people are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.