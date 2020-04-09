Gauribidanur reports 12th coronavirus case

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district went upto 12 with one more person testing positive in Gauribidanur on Thursday.

The person was in touch with novel coronavirus infected patients. He is being treated at an isolation ward, according to officials.

"Eight COVID-19 positive persons, who are being treated, are recovering. Six of them are likely to be discharged in a couple of days," deputy commissioner R Latha said.

Three others have fully recovered now. About 61 people from the district attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi between March 13 and 15. While one of them tested positive for the vurus, the remaining 60 tested negative, the deputy commissioner added.

"About 31 people had come in contact with the 61 people. Twenty of them tested negative. Investigation results of throat swabs and blood samples of the 11 others are likely to be received on Friday," she said.

A person, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Hindupr in Andhra Pradesh, died. The victim's son, a physiotherapist, treated 8 persons in the district. All 8 of them tested negative, Latha added.