PDS outlets ignore govt order, consumers in distress

Despite the government order, consumers are forced to face distress in getting ration in the district.

Considering Covi-19 situation, the government has ordered public distribution system outlets to distribute food grains for April and May in one lot.

Every Antyodaya card holder is entitled for 70 kg rice. Every Priority (PHH) card holder (one unit) 10 kg rice. One PHH ration card holder is entitled for 4 kg wheat, a non-Priority ration card holder 10 kg rice. Ration card holders with two and more than two members in the family will get 20 kg rice at Rs 15 per kg. Every gas ration card holder will get one litre kerosene at subsidised prices.

The department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs had decided to distribute the ration based on One Time Password. As the consumers faced technical problems in sending the OTP, the department decided to obtain consumers’ signatures for the ration distribution. The department had directed the outlets to take thumb impression of the consumers.

It is alleged that owners of the outlets have not implemented the government order. They are refusing to sell the ration quoting problems regarding the OTP. Some owners reportedly come very late to the outlets and make consumers stand up in a long queue.

Serpentine queues in front of these outlets is a regular feature.

As people are losing their temper, they are not maintaining social distancing.

According to some consumers, they are extorted from owners of some outlets. They are collected Rs 10 from every card holder to distribute the ration. Some of them sell the ration only if the consumers buy salt, vegetable leaves and edible oil.

The consumers have sought strict action against those who fail to implement the government order.

“Ration card holders may lodge complaints with food shirastedars or food inspectors in respective talukes in case of problems in the distribution of ration,” said Nagaraj Kelaginamani, deputy director, department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Taluks Ration Cards

KGF: 23,547

Bangarpet: 70,152

Kolar: 83,362

Malur: 53,315

Mulbagal: 64,798

Srinivaspur: 49,500

Taluks Helpline numbers

Bangarpet: 9886434942

Kolar: 9739562266

Malur: 9972873230

Mulbagal: 9902294444

Srinivaspur: 9844029644

Ration cards: 3,44,674

Public Distribution system outlets: 601

Allotment of rice: 12,956

Allotment of wheat: 1,270