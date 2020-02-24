Koliwad hit outs at Speaker Kageri

Former Speaker K B Koliwad on Monday demanded that curbs imposed on journalists from entering the Legislators’ Home and covering the Assembly sessions be lifted, even as he censured incumbent Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri for his actions.

Koliwad also accused Kageri of being partisan, especially over the delay in giving Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah a government car. “The Opposition leader has the same stature as that of the chief minister. Still, he hasn’t been given a car. The file is sitting in the Speaker’s chamber,” Koliwad charged.

“Even medical bills submitted by ex-MLAs are not getting cleared,” he said. “I have given 17 bills of which only one has been cleared. I’m getting complaints from several ex-MLAs. Apparently, the government doesn’t have money. I don’t know what kind of administration this government is giving,” he said.

Koliwad also urged the Congress to take a decision soon on appointing a new KPCC president. “The more this is delayed, the more the party will sulk,” he said. “Even office-bearers haven’t been appointed. This must be done soon.”