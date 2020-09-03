Krishna idol found near bridge across Swarna in Udupi

Krishna idol found near bridge across River Swarna at Bellampalli

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Sep 03 2020, 10:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2020, 10:50 ist
The Krishna idol that was found in River Swarna. Credit: DH Photo

An idol of Lord Krishna weighing 8 kg was found near the bridge across River Swarna at Bellampalli.

The idol was found while locals were engaged in fishing. The idol of Krishna playing flute was handed over to Hiriyadka police station.

The police are investigating the case.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Udupi
Karnataka
Lord Krishna
River Swarna

What's Brewing

Naomi Osaka is steadfast in winning, and her message

Naomi Osaka is steadfast in winning, and her message

Insta-perfect weddings, with strings attached

Insta-perfect weddings, with strings attached

In Peru, coronavirus erodes age-old burial traditions

In Peru, coronavirus erodes age-old burial traditions

Covid-19 survivor in Bengaluru dances in Venice

Covid-19 survivor in Bengaluru dances in Venice

DH Toon | Question Hour: 'You may use submission box'

DH Toon | Question Hour: 'You may use submission box'

Indians in team spotting most massive black hole merger

Indians in team spotting most massive black hole merger

Steroids, hepatitis C drugs may help fight coronavirus

Steroids, hepatitis C drugs may help fight coronavirus

 