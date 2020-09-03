Krishna idol found near bridge across River Swarna at Bellampalli

An idol of Lord Krishna weighing 8 kg was found near the bridge across River Swarna at Bellampalli.
The idol was found while locals were engaged in fishing. The idol of Krishna playing flute was handed over to Hiriyadka police station.
The police are investigating the case.
