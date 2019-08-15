KRS dam full to the brim

With heavy downpour resuming in Kodagu district and Malnad region, the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam reached its maximum level on Thursday. The dam has reached its full reservoir level of 124.80 ft.

With copious rains in Cauvery basin, there was a heavy inflow into the KRS dam. As water was also released from Hemavathy dam, the water level increased by 42 feet in just one week. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will offer bagina at the dam next week, according to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam officials.