KSRTC tweaks rules to help passengers on long journey

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation on Tuesday relaxed its rules for long-distance travel. It has decided to operate buses to far off places up to 7 pm.

“From Wednesday onwards, bus operation will be extended up to 7 pm. This means, the last bus will be departing bus station at 7 pm will reach next day morning to the respective destinations,” the corportion said in a communication.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

This comes as a huge relief of passengers travelling to far off districts like Bidar, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and other districts in north and even coastal Karnataka.

On Tuesday, hundreds of passengers had to return to their homes as the KSRTC shut operation of buses which could not reach the destination by 7 pm. The corporation faced criticism from many quarters for the rule.

The corpration requested passengers to book tickets online to prevent crowding in the bus stations and help ensure social distancing rules.