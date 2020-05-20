KSRTC tweaks rules to help passengers on long journey

KSRTC tweaks rules to help passengers on long journey

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 20 2020, 07:39 ist
  • updated: May 20 2020, 07:39 ist
KSRTC has decided to operate buses to far off places up to 7 pm. Credit: PTI Photo

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation on Tuesday relaxed its rules for long-distance travel. It has decided to operate buses to far off places up to 7 pm.

“From Wednesday onwards, bus operation will be extended up to 7 pm. This means, the last bus will be departing bus station at 7 pm will reach next day morning to the respective destinations,” the corportion said in a communication.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

This comes as a huge relief of passengers travelling to far off districts like Bidar, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and other districts in north and even coastal Karnataka.

On Tuesday, hundreds of passengers had to return to their homes as the KSRTC shut operation of buses which could not reach the destination by 7 pm. The corporation faced criticism from many quarters for the rule.
The corpration requested passengers to book tickets online to prevent crowding in the bus stations and help ensure social distancing rules.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
KSRTC
Karnataka
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

New drug can stop COVID-19 sans vaccine: China experts

New drug can stop COVID-19 sans vaccine: China experts

Unusually warm Bay of Bengal made Amphan a super storm

Unusually warm Bay of Bengal made Amphan a super storm

CBI warns against banking trojan 'Cerberus'

CBI warns against banking trojan 'Cerberus'

Indian fuel sales boost signals good times ahead

Indian fuel sales boost signals good times ahead

 