Kuvempu forum meets seers, plans stir

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 07 2022, 23:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2022, 05:57 ist

The representatives of Vishwa Manava Krantikari Mahakavi Kuvempu Horata Samiti met two Vokkaliga seers on Tuesday and discussed about the massive protest march planned in Bengaluru on June 18 against the “distortion” of the state anthem penned by Kuvempu and the textbooks controversy.

They met Sri Nirmalanandanatha Seer of Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Bengaluru and Nanjavadutha Swamiji of Spatikapuri Mutt in Tumakuru and submitted a representation. Ahead of the protest, the representatives of the Samiti are meeting all religious, community leaders and orgaisations for the next few days to invite them.

Karnataka News
seers
Karnataka
Nirmalanandanatha Swami
Kuvempu

