Kuvempu forum meets seers, plans stir

The representatives of Vishwa Manava Krantikari Mahakavi Kuvempu Horata Samiti met two Vokkaliga seers on Tuesday and discussed about the massive protest march planned in Bengaluru on June 18 against the “distortion” of the state anthem penned by Kuvempu and the textbooks controversy.
They met Sri Nirmalanandanatha Seer of Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Bengaluru and Nanjavadutha Swamiji of Spatikapuri Mutt in Tumakuru and submitted a representation. Ahead of the protest, the representatives of the Samiti are meeting all religious, community leaders and orgaisations for the next few days to invite them.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
India likely to reintroduce cheetah by August
Nothing comes easy: Ayan Mukerji on 'Brahmastra'
Depp spends $62,000 on Indian feast to celebrate win
In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats
Food allergy may cut Covid infection risk by 50%: Study
India ranks lowest in environmental performance index