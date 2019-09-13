Let DKS explain his income source, says Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said the people protesting against arrest of Congress leader D K Shivakumar should try to know how his property increased in the last few years.

Reacting to the protests, he said: "Those protesting should know how his property increased in the last few years after he entered politics. All the courts, including the Supreme Court, has rejected the bail and he cannot emotionally provoke people."

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly said that there is no room for corruption. If Shivakumar has earned the money legally, then let him provide source of income for everything, what is the need to protest?" Joshi said.