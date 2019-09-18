MAHE tops state varsities for 2nd consecutive year

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has topped the state for the second consecutive year in the “Karnataka State Universities Ranking Framework” 2018-19 released by the state higher education department. In the report, released in association with Karnataka State Higher Education Council, MAHE scored 841 out of 1,000 with 5 stars in the category of established universities (10+).

This is a comprehensive assessment of all state, private and deemed to be universities in Karnataka and the report was complied by ‘ICARE Ratings’, the research and analysis division of the Indian Centre for Academic Rankings and Excellence.

KLE University, Belagavi, moved up one rung to second place with a score of 745, a slight improvement over its 2017-18 ranking.

Gulbarga Universitiy, which stood second last year, fell steeply to the 8th place with a score of 587. Interestingly, of the top 11 ratings under “established universities” category, eight are state-run and the rest private and deemed to be universities.

State Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan released the report on Tuesday. According to the assessors, for an unbiased and accurate assessment, universities were divided into four categories based on their year if inception and type: New universities (0-5), young university (5-10), established university (10+ yrs) and specialist university (Specialising in one core discipline such as music, agriculture, horticulture, folklore and Kannada language etc).

In the young universities category, JSS University, Mysuru was rated number 1, followed by Jain University, NITTE University and Yenepoya University.

PES topped the new universities category followed by M S Ramaiah University, Reva University and Dayananda Sagar University.

However, vice chancellors of some of universities were unhappy with the ratings given to state-run universities and the way private and deemed to be universities were given top positions. A few vice chancellors on condition of anonymity said, “They should explain how we are inferior to private universities. We will write to the higher education principal secretary.”

Some even questioned the report’s sanctity, saying universities had to pay for the assessment. “If a process is done by taking money, then that is considered paid. Some universities refused to get into this exercise,” said one of the vice chancellors.

According to information available from the state higher education department, each state-run university which underwent the process paid Rs 1 lakh, while private and deemed to be universities paid a little more. Over 43 universities and higher education institutions received ratings for the 2019-20.

Following objections to including some controversial private universities, state Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said, “We are here with the motto of providing quality education and there is nothing to hide. Details of Karnataka State Universities Ranking Framework will be put in the public domain and if we receive any complaints, they will be verified.”

The rating list is as follows:

Established universities: Manipal Academy of Higher education, KLE University, Kuvempu University, Visvesvraya Technological University, Mangalore University, Bangalore University, University of Mysore, Devraj Urs Academy of Higher Education and Research and Tumkur

University.

Young universities: JSS University, Mysuru; Jain University; NITTE University; Yenepoya University; Christ University; BLDE University; Vijayanagar Krishnadevaraya University; Alliance University; Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education; Rani Chennamma University, Davanagere University

New universities: PES university, MS Ramaiah University, Reva University, Dayananda Sagar University, KLE Technological University, Presidency University, JSS Science and Technical University, Rai University

Specialist universities: University of Agricultural Sciences Dharwad; University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru; Karnataka Veterniary Animal and Fisheries Science University; S VYASA University; University of Agriculture and Horticulture, Shivamogga; Karnataka State Law University; University of Horticultural Sciences Bagalkot; University of Agricultural Sciences Raichur; Karnataka State Women’s University; Kannada University, Karnataka State Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University; Karnataka Sanskrit University and Karnataka Folklore University.