Man commits suicide after wife contracts Covid-19

In a tragic incident, a man ended his life after knowing that his wife is contracted by Covid-19 at Ranganathapura in Hiriyur taluk.
According to police, Raju (32) ended life by hanging himself from a tree in his farm field . His wife Rashmi was tested positive for Covid-19 on May 28. But Raju was not infected by it.
He had admitted his wife at Covid care centre at Devarakotta village in the taluk on Friday and returned home. Later he took the extreme step in the farm field. Hiriyur rural police has registered a case.
