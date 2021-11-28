Man takes thumb print of deceased woman, booked

Man takes thumb impression of deceased woman, booked

One of the relatives captured the act on his mobile phone and lodged a police complaint

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Nov 28 2021, 23:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2021, 23:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Vidyaranyapuram police here booked a man for allegedly obtaining a thumb impression of a woman who was dead.

The suspect has been identified as Suresh. A video clip showing the relatives of the deceased getting the thumb impression on stamp papers has gone viral.

Jayamma of Srirampura died on November 17. The video shows nephew Suresh purportedly taking a thumb impression of Jayamma on a few papers.

One of the relatives captured the act on his mobile phone and lodged a police complaint. 

Jayamma's husband died several years ago. Suresh reportedly got her thumb impression on seven to eight stamp papers

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Srirampuram
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man gets life term in India's 'fastest' rape case trial

Man gets life term in India's 'fastest' rape case trial

Omicron Covid variant brings low vaccination into focus

Omicron Covid variant brings low vaccination into focus

Over 30% Indian women justify beating by husbands

Over 30% Indian women justify beating by husbands

What makes the Himalayan-Tibetan plateau so unique?

What makes the Himalayan-Tibetan plateau so unique?

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

 