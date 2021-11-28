Man takes thumb impression of deceased woman, booked

The Vidyaranyapuram police here booked a man for allegedly obtaining a thumb impression of a woman who was dead.

The suspect has been identified as Suresh. A video clip showing the relatives of the deceased getting the thumb impression on stamp papers has gone viral.

Jayamma of Srirampura died on November 17. The video shows nephew Suresh purportedly taking a thumb impression of Jayamma on a few papers.

One of the relatives captured the act on his mobile phone and lodged a police complaint.

Jayamma's husband died several years ago. Suresh reportedly got her thumb impression on seven to eight stamp papers