Mangaluru launches helpline for Covid-19 tests

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS , Mangaluru,
  • Jun 12 2021, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2021, 11:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Mangaluru City Corporation has launched a helpline – Contact for Covid test, to enable primary contacts of Covid-19 infected and others having Covid-19 symptoms to dial and request to collect swabs from their doorsteps.

The number is 0824-2455674 and it operates from 8 am to 6 pm. With 17 per cent of Covid-19 infections reported in Mangaluru City Corporation limits, the civic body has initiated measures to increase the number of Covid-19 tests to bring the cases under control and to break the chain of transmission of Covid-19, said MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar.

He said to avoid the spread of Covid-19 through primary and potential contacts during their search or visit to testing centres, a mobile swab collection team has been formed to test the primary contacts at their doorsteps, he added.

Mangaluru
Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus

