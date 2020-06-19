13 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Dakshina Kannada

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 19 2020, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2020, 23:03 ist
Sindhu B Rupesh

 A total of 13 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada district on Friday. Of the 13, 11 cases had travel history to Gulf countries and two are suffering from Influenza-Like Illness and had tested positive.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said of the 11 international travellers, four had arrived from Saudi Arabia on June 11 and seven had arrived from Sharjah on June 16. All 13 patients were shifted to the designated Wenlock Hospital for treatment.

Thirty patients had recovered and were discharged from hospital. With this, 206 patients have been discharged in the district till date.

Dakshina Kannada has reported 412 total positive cases so far. A total of 208 are active cases.

