14-year-old boy ends life

A 14-year-old boy ended his life by suicide on Sunday at Jogibettu in Vittal Kasba village of Vittal Police Station limits.

The deceased is Ujwal, son of Vaman Poojary.

Ujwal had completed his class 8 and was at home on account of the summer holidays.

He was allegedly watching television since the morning. Vaman Poojary asked him to stop watching it and switched off the TV before leaving for woodwork in the house yard.

After some time, on noticing the door of the bedroom closed from inside, Hemalatha, the mother of the deceased, informed her husband.

When there was no response from Ujwal, the door was broken open to find him hanging.

Though he was rushed to the community health centre in Vittal, the doctor declared him dead.

A case has been registered at Vittal Police Station.