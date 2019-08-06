'160 suspected dengue cases in 4 days in DK'

Dakshina Kannada has registered 656 dengue cases since January and 160 suspected cases have been reported in the last four days, said Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil.

He told reporters that 202 patients of dengue are being treated at various hospitals. “The district administration is collecting information from 88 laboratories and hospitals on a daily basis. The data collection teams are in regular contact with patients to know their background and the surroundings of their houses,” the officer added.

The district administration and the Mangaluru City Corporation have given priority to destroy larvae in stagnant water. Measures have been taken to prevent spread of dengue outside three affected areas in Mangaluru. The IEC programme to identify and destroy larvae will continue, he said.

Institutions

Senthil said that educational institutions were given an ultimatum to destroy all mosquito-breeding sites near their campuses three days ago. “Officials have started visiting such institutions to check if the order has been followed. If any stagnant water is found, action will be taken against such institutions,” he warned.

The officer appealed to community members, NGOs and social organisations to join hands with the administration to destroy mosquito-breeding sites.

Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Mohammed Nazeer said that the MCC officials have collected fine up to Rs 4.5 lakh from building owners in the city for creating conditions aiding breeding of mosquitoes.

Notice to firm

Senthil said Nazeer had been asked to serve notice to Antony Waste Handling Cell, the firm entrusted with the responsibility of cleaning small drains and clearing weeds, for failing to do so effectively.

“A total of 60 multi-purpose workers, who are working for the MCC in a drive against checking dengue and malaria, will be directly under the control of the DHO henceforth. If the MCC needs them for any work, it should be approved by the DHO,” he said.

The deputy commissioner admitted that failure in surveillance led to spurt in dengue in the district. The officials could have taken preventive measures had the surveillance team alerted them on the outbreak of dengue, he added.