2 held for killing bison

2 held for killing bison

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Apr 19 2020, 17:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 17:42 ist

Forest Department officials arrested two people for killing a bison, in Puliyeri village of Virajpet taluk, on Sunday.

Subbaiah and another minor are the accused. They were arrested and produced before the court.

The accused killed the bison in private land and had transported the meat. During a raid carried out by ACF Roshni and others, the hide and bones of the animal were seized.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
killing bison
2 held
Puliyeri village
Virajpet
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Some relief for non-containment zones

Some relief for non-containment zones

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

 