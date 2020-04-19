2 held for killing bison

Forest Department officials arrested two people for killing a bison, in Puliyeri village of Virajpet taluk, on Sunday.
Subbaiah and another minor are the accused. They were arrested and produced before the court.
The accused killed the bison in private land and had transported the meat. During a raid carried out by ACF Roshni and others, the hide and bones of the animal were seized.
