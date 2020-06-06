204 fresh cases in Udupi, 8 in DK

The number of Covid-19 cases in Udupi district continues to increase with as many as 204 patients testing positive in the past 24 hours. With the 204 fresh cases, the number of Covid positive patients rose to 768 in the district.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said that around 2,000 swab samples were tested in the district and 204 among them tested positive. As many as 203 had a travel history in Mumbai. A policeman posted at a check post also tested positive for Covid-19.

The tests of all 8,500 swab samples, collected from those who had returned from other states and were in quarantine, will be completed by Saturday. With this, the

number of cases testing positive for Covid-19 will reduce drastically in the coming days.

He added that out of 204, 157 were men, 40 women and the remaining were children.

The deputy commissioner clarified that there is no shortage of beds to treat infected patients in the district. At present, 1,200 beds are available for treating the patients. The hospital capacity has been increased in Kundapura, Byndoor and Udupi.

With more than 7,500 people returning from Maharashtra in the first week of May, 90% of positive cases had a connection to Maharashtra. In the second phase also, many people are likely to arrive from Maharashtra.

After a home guard from Brahmavar tested positive, two houses in Madhuvana in Vaddarse Gram Panchayat near Brahmavar had been sealed.

In Dakshina Kannada

Eight fresh cases had been reported in Dakshina Kannada on Friday. Of the eight, seven had interstate travel history from Maharashtra. The contact of one of the patients, a 60-year-old woman from Bantwal was yet to be traced, said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu

B Rupesh.

As many as 12 infected people had recovered and were discharged from Wenlock Hospital. With this, the number of discharged patients in the district is 88. A total of 141 cases had tested positive in DK. Ten people had been admitted for observation while three with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) had been reported in the district on Friday, the deputy commissioner added.