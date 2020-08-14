234 students score full marks in Tulu language

Students who had opted for Tulu as the third language in SSLC examinations had fared well by registering a pass percentage of 99%.

As many as 924 students from 39 schools had written the SSLC examinations, of which, 917 students had passed. As many as 234 students had scored full marks (100) in Tulu language.

The schools that had opted for Tulu as the third language had secured good results, which in turn had contributed to the healthy pass percentage in the district.

Officials from the education department in DK, Udupi, teachers and students should be lauded for their efforts in promoting Tulu language, Karnataka Tulu Sahithya Academy President Dayanand Kathalsar said.

He said priority will be given to promote Tulu as a language in this academic year.

Students can score well by opting for Tulu as an optional subject, thereby schools too can get good results, he added.

Tulu was introduced as a third optional language for Class 6 in 2010-11 and Class 7 in 2011-12; for Class 8 in 2012-13 and Class 9 in 2013-14. The first batch of students wrote Tulu language as a third optional language paper in SSLC examination in 2014-15.

During this academic year (2020-21), a total of 2,568 students are learning Tulu in 42 schools in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Students are showing interest in learning Tulu as a third language.

Last year, 2,066 students in 41 schools were learning Tulu as a third optional language in undivided DK district. There has been an increase in demand for Tulu as a third optional language in the recent past.

The Department of Public Instruction offers Hindi, Kannada, English, Tulu, Konkani, Arabic, Urdu, Persian and Sanskrit as third optional languages.