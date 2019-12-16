3 arrested for posing as customs officials in Mangaluru

The Quick Response Team (QRT) of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Sunday night arrested three persons who posed as customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport.

The arrested are Riyaz, Mohammed Saheb Karabo and Khazi Aftab. The interrogation revealed that it was a case of planned extortion wherein the trio impersonate as customs officials. The trio had approached Mohammad Shamas, a passenger who had arrived from Muscat after completing his immigration and customs check formalities. They allegedly snatched his passport and directed him to proceed with them for further checking and enquiry. Shamas who was suspicious on the trio freed himself from their clutches and rushed to the QRT of CISF for help. The QRT personnel rushed to the spot and arrested the trio.

On enquiry, the arrested claimed that Shamas was a gold smuggler. Seeing the gravity of the situation, CISF informed the customs officials and local police personnel.

The CISF have handed over the imposters along with Shamas to Mangaluru City police for further enquiry.