328 NDPS cases booked in M'luru city commissionerate limits

The police, acting tough against drug peddlers and drug addicts, had booked as many as 328 cases under the NDPS Act from January 1 till December 29 this year.

As many as 376 people were arrested for consumption of drugs in 277 cases registered during the year. In addition, 116 drug peddlers were arrested in 51 drug peddling cases registered in police stations in city police commissionerate jurisdiction, said Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar.

During the period, 334.838 kg of ganja, 313 grams of MDMA tablets, 21 grams of cocaine, 750 mg of heroin, 6 grams of MDMA powder and 840 LSD stamps worth Rs 85 lakh were seized by police.

As many as 2,524 cases were booked for consumption of liquor, chewing paan, gutka in public places. A total of Rs 39,92,383 in fines was collected from the violations.

Traffic violations

The police during 2021 had registered 1,22,293 cases for violation of traffic rules and collected a fine of Rs 5,86,85,550. The names of 1,256 people had been dropped from the list of rowdy sheeters, compiled by police stations under the Mangaluru police commissionerate and 315 fresh rowdy sheets had been opened in the commissionerate.

The police commissioner said that cases of desecration of places of worship were reported since January 6. Cracking the mystery behind the desecration of places of worship was a challenge. Eventually, the police succeeded in nabbing miscreants who were involved in these incidents, Shashi Kumar said while giving an overview of the department’s performance in 2021.

Apart from daivastanas, temples and nagabanas, dargahs and gurudwaras too were desecrated, he said.

Many sensitive cases including the murder of a boy over an online game, sexual assault of a two-year-old girl, gang rape of a child and honey trap cases during this period were solved.

The commissionerate jurisdiction saw five incidents of attack on interfaith youth during the year, he added.

He regretted the delay in arresting advocate K S N Rajesh, who was accused of sexually assaulting a law student.

Cases booked for Covid-19 violations

Police booked 25,145 cases on people for not wearing masks in public places, while 104 cases were booked for not maintaining social distancing norms in the city. As many as 3,618 vehicles were seized for various violations related to Covid-19 guidelines in the commissionerate jurisdiction during 2021.