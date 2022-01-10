3,37,447 people eligible to receive Covid-19 precautionary doses in DK

Over 3,37,447 people in Dakshina Kannada district have been identified as being eligible to receive the Covid-19 precautionary dose, under the Covid-19 precaution dose vaccination programme, launched on Monday.

“Those eligible for precautionary doses include 52,529 healthcare workers, 15,924 frontline workers and 2,69,000 people above 60 years with co-morbidities,” District In-charge Minister S Angara informed people while inaugurating the precaution dose vaccination programme on the second floor of Ayush Wing on the premises of District Wenlock Hospital.

The district administration has set a target of administering precautionary doses to 40,000 people on Monday, said the minister and added that though the number of Covid -19 cases was increasing, only a few among them were being hospitalised.

If the public cooperates and follows Covid-19 guidelines, it is possible to save the lives of others, he said.

It is irresponsible behaviour that makes themselves and others vulnerable to Covid-19 infection, he added.

Angara, while responding to queries on lockdowns in the coming days, said the lockdown is one of the preventive measures to bring down the positivity rate.

If the public adheres to Covid-19 guidelines, there would be no lockdowns in future, he added.

Mangaluru City Corporation Mayor Premananda Shetty, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Kishore Kumar, among others, were also present.