4 of a family killed in accident

Four members of a family died in a collision between car and a truck at Adkar near Jalsoor in Sullia taluk on Tuesday evening.

The deceased men were identified as Hasainar Haji and his sons Ibrahim, Abdul Rahiman and Haris, who are natives of Kottamudi in Madikeri taluk. Ummar Farooq suffered serious injuries and was shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru for treatment.

The accident occurred when they were travelling to Mangaluru to visit an ailing relative. The truck laden with cooking oil and was bound to Mangaluru.

The bodies were shifted to Sullia Government Hospital and KVG Hospital in Sullia, sources added.