50 persons posing as journalists detained in Mangaluru

Fifty persons who were posing as journalists were taken into custody near Wenlock Hospital premises in Mangaluru on Friday morning.

The people, who were standing with cameras, failed to produce their press identity cards, following which they were detained.

Mobile internet services in Mangaluru city and Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka have been suspended for 48 hours.

Follow live updates of anti-CAA protests here

Normal life in the city has come to a halt as busses including KSRCT have stopped their operations. In the morning, a handful of auto-rickshaws were offering services but the police asked them to stop. The streets remain empty as all shops and business establishments are shut down.

The police are seeking identities of people who want to go to hospitals in case of emergencies. The entry to MCC Salnir Road that leads to a hospital where the two bodies of the victims who were killed in yesterday's protest are kept is closed from all sides.

Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd at Kankanady city and KSRCT bus stops today morning. And the police are continuously patrolling the city.

