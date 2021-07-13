600 people line up for 100 vaccines in Suntikoppa

More than 600 people gathered at the vaccination centre in a government primary school in Suntikoppa on Tuesday.

In fact, there were only 100 vaccines available at the centre.

The administration had informed the public about the vaccination in advance. It was told to the people that preference would be given to college students and those due for the second dose of the vaccine.

But, the people crowded the vaccination centre, without following social distancing.

After they learnt that there were only a few vaccines available, most of the people returned to their homes, cursing the health department.

Citizens Wahid Jan, Satish Shet, N Ramesh, Gabrial D'Souza and others said that it has been more than 100 days after they obtained the first dose of the vaccine. But, they have still not received the booster dose.

The district administration should take measures so that the people get the second dose at the right time, they said.

Dr Jeevan said that the vaccination centre will resume operations at the government hospital in the future. The centre was operating at the GMP School premises for the last two months.