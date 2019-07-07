8 held for circulating video, released on bail

Naina J A
The court has released all the eight persons, who were arrested on the charges of circulating a video of Puttur gang rape on social media, on bail.

The police had arrested Muralidhar of Parladka, Chandrashekar Mayya of Nehrunagar in Kabaka, Shreyans of Kadaba Pete, Poovappa K of Kallarpe, Pavankumar D of Devasya in Aryapu, Mohith P G of Kasaba, Dhyan A N of Kolthige and Advithkumar Naik of Puttur Kasaba for circulating the video clipping.

Advocates Mahesh Kaje, Madhava Poojary and Chinmay Rai had filed applications seeking bail for the arrested.

Meanwhile, a court in Puttur has remanded an accused in the sexual assault on a minor girl in judicial custody till July 20. The Sampya Police had arrested Ajitha Poojary on the charges of sexual assault on a minor girl, on Friday.

 

