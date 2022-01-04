81st All India Athletics Championship begins at Moodbidri

Mangalore University made a bright start in the 81st All India Inter-University Athletics Championship for men that began at Swaraj Maidan at Moodbidri on Tuesday.

Adesh Yadav of Mangalore University, who is studying BSc at Alva’s College, Moodbidri, set a meet record in the 10,000-metre race by clocking 29:15.46. The previous record was held by Narendra Prathap Singh of Mangalore University (29: 42: 19).

Arif Ali of Jananayak Chandrashekhar University, Uttar Pradesh who came second on the track clocked 29:18.82 while Ram Vinod Yadav of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur finished the line by 29:27:45.

Adesh had also set a new record (30:09:6 in the 10,000-metre race) at the recently concluded 41st Mangalore University inter-collegiate level athletics meet.

The championship was organised jointly by Mangalore University and Alva’s College in Moodbidri.

