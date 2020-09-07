90 drug peddlers paraded in Mangaluru

As many as 90 drug peddlers were paraded at the police parade grounds on Monday.

The police had served notices to 180 persons reportedly involved in drug peddling and its consumption, in Police Commissionerate jurisdiction. Among them, only 90 including four students appeared at the parade grounds.

The police said that proposals have been submitted to the government of invoking Goonda Act against four men actively involved in drug peddling. Already, Goonda Act has been invoked against one peddler, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash said.

The Commissioner warned of seizing properties of the accused if they were caught repeatedly in the drug peddling cases. The Commissioner also warned of invoking measures under Goonda Act and also banishing those involved in drug peddling. He said that parades of those involved in communal violence and drug cases are carried out in all police stations at regular intervals.

“The police are on a war against drugs which is destroying the lives of youth who are falling prey to it. There is a need to create awareness on the ill-effects of drug abuse among the younger generation," Commissioner stressed.

He urged the students and youths not to fall prey to drugs, adding that they should not ruin their careers by involving in drug peddling.

The parade was organised to issue a stern warning to those involved in drug peddling. “If anyone is keen on returning to the mainstream, we are ready to help by providing required medical assistance. Drugs are supplied to the city from Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa and Andhra Pradesh. The supply from foreign countries cannot be ruled out," he said.

"The police are probing from all angles. The drug mafia network functions by targeting students from engineering, medical and other colleges in the city. The police will initiate all measures to end the drug menace,” he declared.

A total of 10 cases pertaining to drug peddling and ganja smoking had been registered in the past two months. In one case alone, 132-kg of ganja was seized by city police recently.

The Commissioner refused to answer to a query on drugs network in the area and its connection with the drug mafia in sandalwood.