Actor Yagna Shetty enters wedlock

Sandalwood Actor Yagna Shetty entered into wedlock with Mumbai based entrepreneur Sandeep Shetty, at Adyar Garden on city’s outskirts on Wednesday.
The marriage was attended by a few from the film fraternity including actors Rakshith Shetty, Rishab Shetty, Pramod Shetty and others. Sandeep Shetty hails from Mangaluru and is now settled in Mumbai. Yagna Shetty had played a lead role in the movie ‘Ulidavaru Kandanthe.’
