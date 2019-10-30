Actor Yagna Shetty enters wedlock

The marriage was attended by a few from the film fraternity including actors Rakshith Shetty, Rishab Shetty, Pramod Shetty and others. Sandeep Shetty hails from Mangaluru and is now settled in Mumbai. Yagna Shetty had played a lead role in the movie ‘Ulidavaru Kandanthe.’

Sandalwood Actor Yagna Shetty entered into wedlock with Mumbai based entrepreneur Sandeep Shetty, at Adyar Garden on city’s outskirts on Wednesday.

