Ambergris worth Rs 3.48 cr seized

Konaje police arrested six youth and seized Ambergris, a banned marine substance commonly called whale’s vomit or grey amber, worth Rs 3.48 crore.

According to DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar, the arrested youth were from Bengaluru and Udupi. They were arrested while attempting to sell Ambergris near Navodaya School in Balepuni. About 3.480 kg ambergris was seized by police.

The arrested youth were identified as Prashanth (24) of Jadkal in Kundapura, Satyaraj (32) of Veera Bhadra Nagara in Bengaluru, Rohith (27) of Thenkedapadavu, Rajesh (37) of Addur, Virupaksha (37) from Thenkaedapadavu and Nagaraj (32) from Kaup.

The arrested had informed the police that they had collected Ambergris from Sedu Manikya, a fisherman from Tamil Nadu.

The police led by Konaje police inspector Prakash Devadiga, PSIs Sharanappa Bhandadry and Mallikarjuna Biradar, ASIs Mohan Deralakatte, Sanjeeva and other personnel, conducted a raid under the direction of ACP Dinakar Shetty, said sources.