Amit Shah to attend meeting of BJP leaders in Mangaluru after roadshow cancelled

The proposed road show in Mangaluru by Union minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah on February 11 has been cancelled.

Instead, he will hold a meeting of the selected BJP leaders from BJP Mangaluru and Shivamogga division, at Kenjar.

Mangalore City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty said that though a road show was planned from Kavoor to Padavinangady, it was cancelled in the wake of Kola festival at Koragajja shrine in Padavinangady.

Amit Shah will be given a cordial welcome at the airport on his arrival on Saturday. Later, selected party workers meeting will be held at Kenjar, said BJP district president Sudarshan M.

The leaders from Mangaluru and Shivamogga division will take part in the meeting along with BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM B S Yediyurappa, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje, BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi, MLAs, Ministers from these two division, former MLAs and others will attend said Sudarshan.

Elaborate arrangement

In the wake of Union Minister Amit Shah's visit to Dakshina Kannada, elaborate security has been arranged by deploying over 1,000 policemen in Puttur on February 11. The security arrangement at Puttur will be monitored by IGP (western range) DIG Chandragupta.

Eleven platoons of KSRP will be deployed in Puttur. In addition, SP, DySPs, inspectors will be part of the security, said ADGP Alok Kumar.

Amit Shah will be arriving in Kannur International Airport at 2.15 pm and later will be reaching Ishwaramangala at 2.45 pm. After visiting Hanumagiri temple and Bharat Mata Mandir, Shah will be reaching Puttur to take part in the 50th anniversary of the Campco Limited. Shah will be visiting Campco chocolate factory.

The ADGP said that security has been arranged in the city under the leadership of City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar. Enough barricades will be placed on the road stretch leading to Kenjar from Mangaluru International Airport.

Ban on liquor

To maintain law and order, DK deputy commissioner Ravi Kumar has banned the sale and transportation of liquor in Puttur from 12 noon to 8 pm in Puttur.

Traffic diversion

There will be a ban on the movement of vehicles from Linnet Junction to Mukrampady on NH 275 in Puttur from 2 pm to 5.30 pm.

Puttur Assistant Commissioner Girish Nandan in a release said that all the vehicles plying from Mangaluru to Sullia, and Madikeri should ply via Linnet Junction-Boluwar Junction-Darbe-Purusharakatte-Panjala Parpunja. All the vehicles ferrying people to Amit Shah programme should be parked in front of Sri Mahalingeshwara Temple, church in Mukampady, Kille Maidan, Gowda Samudaya Bhavana and, Darshan Hall.