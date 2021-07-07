An interaction on Konkani

An interaction on the Konkani language will be organised by Vishwa Konkani Kendra at 7 pm on July 10.

Vishwa Konkani Kendra president Basthi Vaman Shenoy will inaugurate it. Prof Kasthuri Mohan Pai will deliver the introductory remarks.

Ramesh Pai from Kerala will deliver a talk on Konkani language and literature in Kerala, while UK residents Shambhavi Kamath and Jayanarayana Bhat will also speak.

The interaction will be on virtual mode and will be available at https://meet-google.com/uqt-wtnd-pzz