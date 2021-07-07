An interaction on Konkani

An interaction on the Konkani language will be organised by Vishwa Konkani Kendra at 7 pm on July 10.
Vishwa Konkani Kendra president Basthi Vaman Shenoy will inaugurate it. Prof Kasthuri Mohan Pai will deliver the introductory remarks.
Ramesh Pai from Kerala will deliver a talk on Konkani language and literature in Kerala, while UK residents Shambhavi Kamath and Jayanarayana Bhat will also speak.
The interaction will be on virtual mode and will be available at https://meet-google.com/uqt-wtnd-pzz
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet
Union Ministers who resigned ahead of cabinet reshuffle
RIP Dilip Kumar: Do you know the actor's real name?
A look at Dilip Kumar's unreleased movies
Hop on bike: Indian cities tap into Covid cycling trend
'Talibanned': Afghan pastimes under threat again
Looking back at Dhoni's cricket journey on his birthday
Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero