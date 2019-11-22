Ancient coins, notes draw crowds at exhibition

Rare and ancient coins of half paisa, one anna and two annas, were featured in a numismatic exhibition in the premises of the Government Museum at Old Fort Hall in Madikeri on Friday, as a part of World Heritage Week 2019.

An exhibition of old currency notes and photographs of heritage structures of Kodagu was also organised on the occasion.

The coins and currency notes exhibited on the venue were from the collections of numismatist P K Keshavamurthy from Hunsur. It was the 147th exhibition by him. The collection included the punch mark coins circulated in 5th century AD and coins dating back to the period of Greek and Roman rulers and also those circulated during the period of Gupta, Shathavahana, Kadamba, Chola, Pandya and Mughal empires, British and Portuguese rulers.

People examined the coins belonging to the rulers of Mysuru and Travancore. An array of exhibits included copper, golden, silver, lead and brass coins.

The 100-year-old stamp papers, gold plated currency and coins with Kannada numerals mesmerised visitors.

Numismatist P K Keshavamurthy said that he developed the hobby of collecting coins and currency notes when he was an employee in BSNL in Madikeri. Later, he exhibited his collection for the first time in 1992.

He got the chance to conduct his 50th, 125th and 147th exhibitions in Kodagu, he said.

The collections of Dr Patkar, Narayana Bhat, Y Mahalingeshwara Bhat, Nanjappa, Seetharam and Chettalli estate owner C A Appanna were also exhibited in the exhibition.

The photography exhibition of heritage structures of Kodagu featured the Kakkabbe Palace, Rajara Gadduge and Old Fort.

Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar inaugurated the exhibition of coins and currency notes.

Dr M G Patkar inaugurated the exhibition of the photographs of heritage structures. Government Museum curator Rekha was present.

The exhibition will be held till November 24.