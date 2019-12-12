Anganwadi workers demand regularisation of jobs

Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers and Assistants' Association urged the government to amend the law and regularise their services.

Convening a meeting at Koragappa Hall at the Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple in Mangaluru on Thursday, Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers' Association President Jayalakshmi B R said that several states had made Anganwadi workers and assistants as government workers. "That way we have job security," she pointed out.

“Karnataka is dilly-dallying and not passing a law even though we are being deputed to various government departments such as Health and Revenue; apart from our parent department-- Women and Child Development. We are also deputed as booth-level officers during elections,” she added.

Jayalakshmi demanded that an amendment to Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) programme-1975 bye-law should be brought about to make Anganwadi workers permanent.

She pointed out that for 44 years, Anganwadi workers and assistants have been working for a petty honorarium.

A memorandum addressed to the state government was submitted by the office-bearers through the Mangaluru South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath.

The MLA stated that he would draw the attention of the government on the floor of the Legislative Assembly to the problems faced by Anganwadi workers. He assured them that would speak to the chief minister.

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat President Meenakshi Shanthigodu flagged-off the state-wide padayatra. ZP member Dhanalakshmi and Anganwadi workers' association district President Latha Ambekallu were present.