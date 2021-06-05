‘Announce relief package for disabled’

JD(S) district unit president K M B Ganesh has alleged that the state government has neglected people with disability while announcing the relief package.
There are hundreds of people with disability engaged in self-employment or working in the private sector. Owing to lockdown, they are in distress without any source of income. There are several such individuals in Kodagu district as well. The government should announce a relief package for people with disability, he demanded.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe