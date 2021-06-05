‘Announce relief package for disabled’

  • Jun 05 2021, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2021, 23:15 ist

JD(S) district unit president K M B Ganesh has alleged that the state government has neglected people with disability while announcing the relief package.

There are hundreds of people with disability engaged in self-employment or working in the private sector. Owing to lockdown, they are in distress without any source of income. There are several such individuals in Kodagu district as well. The government should announce a relief package for people with disability, he demanded.

K M B Ganesh
JD(S)
relief package
people with disability
Kodagu

