Appeal to conduct vaccination drive

Karnataka Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (Ambedkar Vada) has submitted a memorandum to the authorities to conduct a vaccination drive at Kuklooru-Kunda village.

District convener H R Shivanna said that a majority of the residents in the village belong to a scheduled caste and are poor.

As they do not own any vehicle, they have to walk to Kakotuparambu to get themselves vaccinated. Hence, a drive should be conducted in the village, he added.