Appeal to conduct vaccination drive

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Jul 16 2021, 17:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 17:46 ist

Karnataka Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (Ambedkar Vada) has submitted a memorandum to the authorities to conduct a vaccination drive at Kuklooru-Kunda village.

District convener H R Shivanna said that a majority of the residents in the village belong to a scheduled caste and are poor.

As they do not own any vehicle, they have to walk to Kakotuparambu to get themselves vaccinated. Hence, a drive should be conducted in the village, he added.

