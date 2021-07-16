Appeal to conduct vaccination drive

Karnataka Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (Ambedkar Vada) has submitted a memorandum to the authorities to conduct a vaccination drive at Kuklooru-Kunda village.
District convener H R Shivanna said that a majority of the residents in the village belong to a scheduled caste and are poor.
As they do not own any vehicle, they have to walk to Kakotuparambu to get themselves vaccinated. Hence, a drive should be conducted in the village, he added.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Sanitation worker clears RAS exam in a tale of grit
Dutch ethical hackers on a mission to fix the internet
Tamas to Badhaai Ho: Sureka Sikri’s best performances
Young Afghans confront Taliban on Clubhouse
World Snake Day: Identifying the 'Big Four'
Father-son duo’s passion for snake conservation
Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico