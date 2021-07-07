Applications invited for self-employment

Applications have been invited from youth for self-employment under Prime Ministers Employment Generation Scheme.
Under the scheme, financial assistance of 25 to 35% of the total project cost will be given by the government.
For application and details visit: http://www.kviconline.gov.in/pmegpeportal/jsp/pmegponline.jsp or contact District Khadi and Gramodyoga Officer at 0820-2574855.
