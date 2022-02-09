Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Among Youth (SPICMACAY) of NITK Surathkal will organise Aradhana 2022 from February 11 to 13.
All concerts will be streamed live on our YouTube channel ‘SPICMACAY Student Club NITK’. Details can be gathered from Instagram handle @spicmacaymangalore for more updates.
Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube