Aradhana 2022 from February 11

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 09 2022, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 23:39 ist

Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Among Youth (SPICMACAY) of NITK Surathkal will organise Aradhana 2022 from February 11 to 13. 

All concerts will be streamed live on our YouTube channel ‘SPICMACAY Student Club NITK’. Details can be gathered from Instagram handle @spicmacaymangalore for more updates. 

Aradhana 2022
SpicMacay
NITK Surathkal
live stream

