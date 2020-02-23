Arebhashe Heritage Village to come up in Sullia: DVS

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, D V Sadananda Gowda, said that Arebhashe Heritage village (Samskrithi Grama) will be built in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, in order to preserve Arebhashe language and culture, which is vulnerable to extinction.

He was speaking during the second Arebhashe Literary Convention organised by Karnataka Arebhashe Cultural and Literary Academy at Sangaiahnapura in Aluru Siddapura of Somwarpet taluk on Sunday.

Stating that a study has been conducted at the heritage village in Haveri, towards building the heritage village in Sullia, he further said that a 65-acre land has been identified in Ubaradkamitturu village in Sullia, towards the Samkriti Grama, which will be built at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

The work is expected to be completed in the next five years. The heritage village will feature the everyday lifestyle, customs and tradition of Arebhashe community. The history of Arebhashe Gowda Samaja will also be depicted in the heritage village, said Sadananda Gowda.

The Union minister meanwhile stated that the survival of the language and culture depends on the people of the respective communities.

Karnataka Arebhashe Cultural and Literary Academy Chairman Lakshminarayana Kajegadde hoped that Arebhashe Samudaya Bhavana in Bengaluru and Sullia would turn into hubs of activities related to Arebhashe culture, rather than being used for marriage functions.

More literary works in Arebhashe need to be published, he added.

Arebhashe literary convention former president K R Gangadhar noted that the marriages in Arebhashe community are not being conducted as per the tradition and there is an infiltration of modernity, which is not a healthy development.

MLA K G Bopaiah, MLA Appachu Ranjan, president of the convention Bhavanishankara Hoddetti, Zilla Panchayat Vice President Lokeshwari Gopal and Karnataka Arebhashe Cultural and Literary Academy Registrar Chinnaswamy were present.

An exhibition of day to day items used by the people of Arebhashe community in the older days was the centre of attraction at the venue.

Prior to the formal programme, the convention chair Bhavanishankara Hoddetti was brought in a colourful procession from the Grama Devathe temple in Sangaiahnapura to the programme venue.