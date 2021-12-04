Auto driver arrested for sexually harassing child

Auto driver arrested for sexually harassing child

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 04 2021, 23:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2021, 23:43 ist

The police attached to the Women’s Police Station in Mangaluru arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly sexually harassing a class six student.

Following a complaint from the victim’s parents, police arrested the auto driver. The autorickshaw driver was engaged in ferrying the child along with other children to a school in his auto. He had even harassed the child in the past.

Hence, the parents had decided to send the child on a school bus. When the child was alighting from the school bus, the autorickshaw driver had allegedly sexually harassed the child, said Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Auto driver arrested
Sexual Harassment
girl child
Mangaluru
Women’s Police Station

Related videos

What's Brewing

The three bowlers in Test cricket's 'Perfect 10' club

The three bowlers in Test cricket's 'Perfect 10' club

Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness

Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness

A chewing gum that could reduce Covid transmission?

A chewing gum that could reduce Covid transmission?

1 in 3 Indians step out without masks, survey finds

1 in 3 Indians step out without masks, survey finds

In Iraq, little people football team dreams big

In Iraq, little people football team dreams big

 