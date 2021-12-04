Auto driver arrested for sexually harassing child

The police attached to the Women’s Police Station in Mangaluru arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly sexually harassing a class six student.

Following a complaint from the victim’s parents, police arrested the auto driver. The autorickshaw driver was engaged in ferrying the child along with other children to a school in his auto. He had even harassed the child in the past.

Hence, the parents had decided to send the child on a school bus. When the child was alighting from the school bus, the autorickshaw driver had allegedly sexually harassed the child, said Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.