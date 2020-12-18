Autorickshaw symbol in high demand for GP polls

This time, in Gram Panchayat elections, the symbol of autorickshaw is in high demand from the candidates.

Even though the Gram Panchayat elections are apolitical, the candidates are supported by political parties. However, they cannot use the symbols of political parties.

The candidates may choose from about 190 symbols provided by the State Election Commission. Out of these symbols, most of the candidates have demanded 'autorickshaw'.

Reacting to the development, a candidate said that the symbol of autorickshaw is most familiar to people and is easy to remember.

There are a lot of incidents where more than a candidate in a ward have opted for 'autorickshaw' symbol.

If more than one candidate selects the same symbol, then the symbol will be allotted by picking the lottery. Going by the norm, picking lottery will be inevitable in most of the Gram Panchayats.

Other preferred symbols are gas cylinder, gas stove, coconut tree, hockey stick and ball.

In Virajpet taluk, elections for Gram Panchayat will be held on December 27. December 19 is the last date to withdraw the nominations.

On December 14, candidates hesitated to submit nominations as it was a new moon day.

Surprisingly, some candidates filed their nominations on the new moon day. One of them was H B Nagesh from Arji Gram Panchayat. He said that he submitted his nomination on the new moon day, as he does not believe in superstitions.

On December 15 and 16, the queue for the submission of nominations was seen in front of most of the panchayat building.