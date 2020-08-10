Bakery product unit owner killed in cylinder blast

The owner of a bakery product unit was killed in an LPG cylinder blast in Mabukala near Brahmavar on Monday.

The victim was identified as Robert Furtado, owner of Furtado Food Products factory.

Robert, known as an enterprising entrepreneur, had approached the factory oven in order to operate it. A gas leakage triggered a blast.

The blast was so severe that the oven’s gate was ripped apart. Employees told police that the factory was closed for some days and was reopened on Monday.

Kota police registered a case and are investigating into it.