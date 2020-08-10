Bakery product unit owner killed in cylinder blast

Bakery product unit owner killed in cylinder blast

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Aug 10 2020, 23:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2020, 00:00 ist
Robert Furtado

The owner of a bakery product unit was killed in an LPG cylinder blast in Mabukala near Brahmavar on Monday.

The victim was identified as Robert Furtado, owner of Furtado Food Products factory.

Robert, known as an enterprising entrepreneur, had approached the factory oven in order to operate it. A gas leakage triggered a blast.

The blast was so severe that the oven’s gate was ripped apart. Employees told police that the factory was closed for some days and was reopened on Monday.

Kota police registered a case and are investigating into it.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

LPG cylinder blast
Furtado Food Products factory
owner killed
Mabukala
Udupi

What's Brewing

Covid-19: India's largest croc park strapped for cash

Covid-19: India's largest croc park strapped for cash

140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran

140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020: Top deals on smart TVs

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020: Top deals on smart TVs

Covid-19 worsens India's child-labour problem

Covid-19 worsens India's child-labour problem

 