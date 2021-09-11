Basic facilities should be provided to villages: Bopaiah

MLA K G Bopaiah said that basic facilities should be provided to convert villages into model villages.
Chairing a meeting in Gonikoppa, he said roads, drinking water, electricity and other basic facilities should be provided to the villages.
The Gram Panchayats should collect rent from their stalls that are pending for the last several years, he said.
The waste management units constructed at Seetha Colony in Halligattu, Aruvathoklu and Ponnampet Gram Panchayats should be utilised effectively, he added.
Asphalted roads in Venkatappa Layout will be converted into concrete roads. Measures will be taken to construct houses for civic workers. All the Gram Panchayat members should work unitedly towards the encroachment of Keerehole, said the MLA.
Tahsildar Yogananda said that Rs 5 lakh is spent on removing silt from Keerehole.
Gram Panchayat president Chaitra Chetan presided over the meeting.
