'BJP digging its own grave'

District Congress Committee spokesperson Apattira Tatu Monnappa said that the people are in distress as petrol and diesel prices are crossing Rs 100 per litre.

As the prices of essential commodities are rising, people are finding it difficult to make ends meet. Owing to inflation, the prices of all items have increased. The price of LPG has reached Rs 900 and the price of edible oil has been increased to Rs 185, he said.

But, the BJP-led Central and state governments are not worried about people, he added.

Even though the price of crude oil has decreased in the international market, petrol and diesel prices have risen. The Congress will continue its fight against BJP which has become anti-people, said Monnappa.

He further said, “The farmers are compelled to till their land by tractor after paying a rent of 1,500 per hour, owing to the rise in petrol prices. The prices of fertilisers have increased too. But, the prices of crops are not increasing.”

Tatu Monnappa said that the people are fed up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration.

The BJP which has made the lives of people pathetic is digging its own grave, he added.