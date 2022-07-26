BJP Yuva Morcha member hacked to death in Mangaluru

32 year-old Jilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday night.
Unrest prevailed as a huge crowd gathered outside Bellare police station in Sullia taluk after news of Praveen's murder spread like wildfire.
Praveen, who was an active member in Sangh Parivar, eked a living by running a broiler shop in Bellare. Police suspecting it as a retaliation to another murder in Bellare have stepped up security in market and surrounding areas.
Bellare police have registered a case and are investigating.
