BJP Yuva Morcha member hacked to death in Mangaluru

32 year-old Jilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday night.

Unrest prevailed as a huge crowd gathered outside Bellare police station in Sullia taluk after news of Praveen's murder spread like wildfire.

Praveen, who was an active member in Sangh Parivar, eked a living by running a broiler shop in Bellare. Police suspecting it as a retaliation to another murder in Bellare have stepped up security in market and surrounding areas.

Bellare police have registered a case and are investigating.