Braindead woman’s organs harvested at A J Hospital

The organs of a 23-year-old woman who was declared brain dead by the doctors were harvested at A J Hospital in Mangaluru.

Kavana Maralasiddaiya from Haveri had met with an accident at Soratur in Shivamogga and was shifted to Mnagaluru for treatment. Later, she was referred to A J Hospital and Research Centre on September 12 for further treatment.

Kavana had sustained multiple injuries and was brain dead. On learning of Kavana’s brain death, Kavana’s sister wished to donate her organs and the same was conveyed to the ‘Jeevasarthakathe’ organisation constituted by the Government of Karnataka that oversees the implementation of the deceased donor (Cadaver) Transplantation of Human Organs programme.

On obtaining consent from Kavana’s sister, mother and maternal uncle for organ donation, the process for organ retrieval was carried out at A J Hospital and Research Centre, said Dr Prashanth Marla K, Medical Director and Transplant Surgeon of A J Hospital.

After harvesting organs, the heart was sent to Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru, liver to Aster CMI Hospital in Bengaluru, kidneys to KMC Hospital, Manipal and A J Hospital in Mangaluru and skin and corneas to KMC Hospital, Manipal.

A J Hospital ambulance with the retrieved liver and heart left the hospital premises at around 11 am to Mangalore International Airport for further transport to Bengaluru Hospitals, said Dr Prashanth Marla.