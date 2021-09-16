Braindead woman’s organs harvested at A J Hospital

Braindead woman’s organs harvested at A J Hospital

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 16 2021, 00:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 01:02 ist
Kavana Maralasiddaiya

The organs of a 23-year-old woman who was declared brain dead by the doctors were harvested at A J Hospital in Mangaluru.

Kavana Maralasiddaiya from Haveri had met with an accident at Soratur in Shivamogga and was shifted to Mnagaluru for treatment. Later, she was referred to A J Hospital and Research Centre on September 12 for further treatment. 

Kavana had sustained multiple injuries and was brain dead. On learning of Kavana’s brain death, Kavana’s sister wished to donate her organs and the same was conveyed to the ‘Jeevasarthakathe’ organisation constituted by the Government of Karnataka that oversees the implementation of the deceased donor (Cadaver) Transplantation of Human Organs programme. 

On obtaining consent from Kavana’s sister, mother and maternal uncle for organ donation, the process for organ retrieval was carried out at A J Hospital and Research Centre, said Dr Prashanth Marla K, Medical Director and Transplant Surgeon of A J Hospital. 

After harvesting organs, the heart was sent to Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru, liver to Aster CMI Hospital in Bengaluru, kidneys to KMC Hospital, Manipal and A J Hospital in Mangaluru and skin and corneas to KMC Hospital, Manipal.

A J Hospital ambulance with the retrieved liver and heart left the hospital premises at around 11 am to Mangalore International Airport for further transport to Bengaluru Hospitals, said Dr Prashanth Marla.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

organs harvested
A J Hospital
brain dead
woman
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

'PM gave it': Man refuses to return money sent by error

'PM gave it': Man refuses to return money sent by error

Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out

Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

 